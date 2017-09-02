NFLSeahawksSports Poll: Which Seahawks transaction on Saturday was the most shocking? Originally published September 2, 2017 at 5:43 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySeahawks GM John Schneider again shows he never wants to leave well enough alone Previous StorySeahawks roster cutdown day live thread: Trevone Boykin, Kasen Williams miss final 53-man roster
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.