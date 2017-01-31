SeahawksSports Poll: What is your opinion of Russell Wilson’s take on Donald Trump’s presidency? Originally published January 31, 2017 at 5:36 pm Updated January 31, 2017 at 6:05 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff Seahawks Fan Fix Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryPodcast: How has Donald Trump’s immigration ban impacted the world of sports? Previous StorySeahawks QB Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: ‘This thing is getting out of hand’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.