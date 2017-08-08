NFLSeahawksSports Poll: If you had to sign one of these QBs off the street to win an NFL game, which would it be? Originally published August 8, 2017 at 4:08 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryLooking at issues and answering questions on the situation with Seahawks rookie Malik McDowell Previous StorySeahawks waive FB Kyle Coleman and OL Robert Myers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.