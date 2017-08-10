SeahawksSports Poll: How much of the Seahawks’ exhibition opener will you be watching on Sunday? Originally published August 10, 2017 at 5:55 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySeahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse putting struggles of 2016 season in rearview mirror
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.