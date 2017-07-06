SeahawksSports Poll: Besides the offensive line, what is the Seahawks’ biggest question mark as training camp approaches? Originally published July 6, 2017 at 5:15 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySeahawks mailbag: What’s the situation at cornerback? And any changes to training camp?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.