On this week’s episode of the SeaTalk podcast, reporters Bob Condotta and Jayson Jenks discuss whether the Seahawks are in trouble after their 9-3 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.

They also explore what’s ailing the offense and answer reader questions from Twitter. Plus, columnist Matt Calkins stops by to offer his thoughts on Russell Wilson. Find out why he thinks this is a big moment for him.