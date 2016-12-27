Who needs the Grinch during the holidays when you have Bill Belichick? Chargers tight end Asante Cleveland says the New England Patriots’ coach called him last year — on Christmas — to tell him he was being cut to make room for a new player.

“Phone off on Christmas,” Cleveland told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s going to be the new rule I go with for the rest of my life. Only bad news can come. Good news will still be there the next day.”

And how did that fateful call end?

“I said, ‘Merry Christmas.’ I don’t know if he heard me. He didn’t say it back.”

NFL headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Browns fans bruise tender hands that hadn’t clapped all year.”

• At Fark.com: “Bills are now 0 for 17 in 21st-century playoff appearances.”

Cheeky assist

Ageless — OK, 44-year-old — Jaromir Jagr of the Florida Panthers moved into second place behind Wayne Gretzky on the NHL’s all-time scoring list when a puck bounced off his butt right to a teammate for an unlikely assist.

The first congratulatory text, we assume, came from Mark Sanchez.

Name of the Year

Six-foot-10 Creighton basketball player Sam Dunkum.

Just wondering

With Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wearing a surgical patch over his right eye, shouldn’t he be coaching the Raiders?

Talking the talk

• Indians president Chris Antonetti, to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, on slipping away from a family outing to see “The Little Mermaid” to close the deal that landed slugger Edwin Encarnacion: “It was somewhere between ‘Under the Sea’ and ‘Part of Your World.’ ”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after the NCAA notified Rutgers of seven possible football violations: “Can they threaten to make the Scarlet Knights bowl-ineligible with a straight face?”

• User aim4apex, on Instagram, sharing a picture of a Zamboni at the drive-up window of a Tim Hortons in Stony Plain, Alberta: “This was probably the most Canadian thing I’ve ever seen in my 26 years of life.”

Check the oil

UFC announced that one of Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s test samples has been flagged for a potential doping violation.

What could be an illicit substance in Cyborg? Too much STP in the 30-weight, perhaps?