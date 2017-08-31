SeahawksSports Photos: Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders in final preseason game Originally published August 31, 2017 at 6:56 pmUpdated August 31, 2017 at 7:27 pm Photos: Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders in final preseason gameBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks beat the Chiefs in preseason game, 26-13 Photos: Seahawks beat Vikings 20-13 Photos: Seahawks training camp Aug. 10, 2017 Related Stories Seahawks at Raiders: Live updates as Seattle wraps up preseason in Oakland Poll: Which football team will remain unbeaten the longest this season? Share story By Amanda Snyder Related Stories Seahawks at Raiders: Live updates as Seattle wraps up preseason in Oakland August 31, 2017 Poll: Which football team will remain unbeaten the longest this season? August 31, 2017 Report: Seahawks also gauging trade values of Jeremy Lane and Alex Collins as well as Jermaine Kearse August 31, 2017 Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse August 31, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks beat the Chiefs in preseason game, 26-13 Photos: Seahawks beat Vikings 20-13 Photos: Seahawks training camp Aug. 10, 2017 Amanda Snyder: asnyder@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySeahawks at Raiders: Live updates as Seattle wraps up preseason in Oakland
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.