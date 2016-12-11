Photo & VideoPhotographySeahawksSports Photos: Seahawks take on the Packers at snowy Lambeau Field Originally published December 11, 2016 at 12:24 pmUpdated December 11, 2016 at 2:33 pm Photos: Seahawks take on the Packers at snowy Lambeau FieldBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks beat the Panthers on ‘Sunday Night Football’ Photos: Seahawks lose to the Buccaneers Photos: Seahawks beat the Eagles Related Stories Seahawks at Packers: Live updates as Seattle battles Green Bay Seahawks inactives vs. Packers: OL Garry Gilliam inactive for a second straight week Share story By Colin Diltz Related Stories Seahawks at Packers: Live updates as Seattle battles Green Bay December 11, 2016 Seahawks inactives vs. Packers: OL Garry Gilliam inactive for a second straight week December 11, 2016 3 keys to Seahawks-Packers: how much will snow play into Seattle’s game plan? December 11, 2016 Seahawks vs. Packers: Here are the most memorable moments between Seattle and Green Bay December 10, 2016 More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks beat the Panthers on ‘Sunday Night Football’ Photos: Seahawks lose to the Buccaneers Photos: Seahawks beat the Eagles Colin Diltz: 206-464-2047 or cdiltz@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @colindiltz. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySeahawks at Packers: Live updates as Seattle battles Green Bay
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.