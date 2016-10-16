Photo & VideoPhotographySeahawks Photos: Seahawks take on the Falcons at home Originally published October 16, 2016 at 11:53 amUpdated October 16, 2016 at 12:31 pm Photos: Seahawks take on the Falcons at homeBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks improve to 3-1, win 27-17 over New York Jets Photos: Seattle Seahawks beat San Francisco 49ers, 37-18 Photos: Seahawks lose to Rams in Los Angeles Related Stories Seahawks fans need to look at all the numbers before getting too giddy about this season Seahawks inactives: Kam Chancellor, Frank Clark to miss game against Falcons due to injuries Seattle takes on Atlanta at CenturyLink Field on Sunday. Share story By Colin DiltzSeattle Times photo staff Related Stories Seahawks fans need to look at all the numbers before getting too giddy about this season October 16, 2016 Seahawks inactives: Kam Chancellor, Frank Clark to miss game against Falcons due to injuries October 16, 2016 Live updates: Seahawks vs. Falcons | Seattle’s top defense faces Atlanta’s top offense October 16, 2016 Five Seahawks to watch vs. Falcons: Kevin Pierre-Louis, Jimmy Graham and more October 16, 2016 More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks improve to 3-1, win 27-17 over New York Jets Photos: Seattle Seahawks beat San Francisco 49ers, 37-18 Photos: Seahawks lose to Rams in Los Angeles Colin Diltz: 206-464-2047 or cdiltz@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @colindiltz. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySeahawks inactives: Kam Chancellor, Frank Clark to miss game against Falcons due to injuries Previous StoryLive updates: Seahawks vs. Falcons | Seattle’s top defense faces Atlanta’s top offense
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.