Photo & VideoSeahawksSports Photos: Seahawks beat the 49ers in the final game of the regular season Originally published January 1, 2017 at 12:18 pmUpdated January 1, 2017 at 6:11 pm Photos: Seahawks beat the 49ers in the final game of the regular seasonBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks plucked by Cardinals, fall 34-31 Photos: Seahawks lose to the Packers, 38-10 Photos: Seahawks beat the Panthers on ‘Sunday Night Football’ Related Stories Seattle sports world reacts to Seahawks clinching No. 3 playoff seed with 25-23 win over 49ers The biggest issue for the Seahawks? They still can’t run the ball Seattle traveled to Santa Clara to beat San Francisco, 25-23. Share story By Dean Rutz Bettina HansenSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Seattle sports world reacts to Seahawks clinching No. 3 playoff seed with 25-23 win over 49ers January 1, 2017 The biggest issue for the Seahawks? They still can’t run the ball January 1, 2017 One word to describe Seahawks’ win over 49ers? Unconvincing January 1, 2017 The Lions are a better matchup for the Seahawks in the NFL playoffs than the Packers January 1, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks plucked by Cardinals, fall 34-31 Photos: Seahawks lose to the Packers, 38-10 Photos: Seahawks beat the Panthers on ‘Sunday Night Football’ Dean RutzBettina Hansen View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryWatch: Luke Willson’s TD catch get Seahawks back in the game vs. 49ers Previous StorySeahawks inactives for 49ers game: J.D. McKissic active for first time
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.