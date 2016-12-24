The Seattle Seahawks take on division rival Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in Seattle.
To view a live game thread of Saturday’s Seahawks game versus the Arizona Cardinals, visit here.
The Seattle Seahawks take on division rival Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in Seattle.
To view a live game thread of Saturday’s Seahawks game versus the Arizona Cardinals, visit here.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.