Photo & VideoSeahawksSports Photos: Patriots come back to beat Falcons in overtime in Super Bowl LI Originally published February 5, 2017 at 7:04 pmUpdated February 5, 2017 at 8:08 pm Photos: Patriots come back to beat Falcons in overtime in Super Bowl LIBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Battle of the NFC birds: Seahawks fall to Falcons in NFC divisional playoff Photos: Seahawks claw Lions in NFL playoff game Dave Krieg hoists Seahawks flag atop Space Needle before playoff game Related Stories New England’s Julian Edelman reels in amazing catch New England completes historic Super Bowl comeback in overtime against Atlanta The Patriots came back to win after being down 21-3 at the half. New England won 34-28. Share story By Colin Diltz Related Stories New England’s Julian Edelman reels in amazing catch February 5, 2017 New England completes historic Super Bowl comeback in overtime against Atlanta February 5, 2017 Monday’s poll: Was this the greatest Super Bowl ever? February 5, 2017 Report: Seahawks unlikely to be penalized for Richard Sherman injury situation February 5, 2017 More Photo Galleries Battle of the NFC birds: Seahawks fall to Falcons in NFC divisional playoff Photos: Seahawks claw Lions in NFL playoff game Dave Krieg hoists Seahawks flag atop Space Needle before playoff game Colin Diltz: 206-464-2047 or cdiltz@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @colindiltz. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryMonday’s poll: Was this the greatest Super Bowl ever? Previous StoryReport: Seahawks unlikely to be penalized for Richard Sherman injury situation
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.