The Seahawks asked for three challenges during the first half of Thursday night's game against the Rams, with coach Pete Carroll showing off his arm during one of the times he tossed the challenge flag.

The first half moved slowly as the Seahawks asked for three challenges of the spot of the ball — twice on offense and once on defense.

Seattle won two of the spots, including an overturning of a fourth-down conversion attempt by the Rams at the 7-yard-line that proved critical early.

Some highlights from tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/A1dRbTRa6s — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 16, 2016

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll first challenged the spot of the ball after a pass from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett on a third-and-six play on Seattle’s first drive. After the spot was initially short, replay showed Lockett had picked up the first down. The drive stalled after that.

The Seahawks challenged another spot with 4:08 left in the first quarter after the Rams went for it on fourth-and-one at the 7. Rams tailback Todd Gurley, who took a pitchout to the left, initially was judged to have gotten the first down at the 6.

After thinking about it for a few seconds, Carroll made a vehement throw of the red challenge flag, which landed at about the 5-yard-line.

The play was then overruled and the Seahawks took over at their own 7.

The final challenge came later in that drive as Carroll asked for a review of a spot on a pass to Doug Baldwin at the Rams’ 7. Seattle lost that challenge, meaning it was out of challenges for the game. The Seahawks decided to go for it and a holding penalty on linebacker Alec Ogletree covering Luke Willson gave the Seahawks a first down.

The Seahawks had been 1 for 4 on challenges before Thursday night.

The other challenge Seattle won came in Tampa Bay when the Seahawks asked to see if a defensive lineman was held in the end zone. After the review, holding was called and Seattle got a safety.

According to Pro Football Reference, Carroll has now challenged 65 times in his career, winning 29.