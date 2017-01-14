The Seahawks face a tough task facing the Falcons in Atlanta. But there’s also the fact that in five road postseason games under coach Pete Carroll, Seattle has been outscored 55-0 in the first quarter and 89-13 in the first half.

Asked this week what to do to about Seattle’s recent history of staggering out of the gate on the road in playoff games, quarterback Russell Wilson replied “just start faster.”

And they’d better figure out how to do that quickly.

When the Seahawks face the Falcons in a divisional playoff game Saturday, there doesn’t figure to be much time for easing into things.

Atlanta not only scored the most points in the NFL this season (540) but also scored the most in the first quarter (139) and in the second quarter (157).

And the third quarter, too (135).

The Seahawks, meanwhile, often took a while to get going, outscoring opponents just 66-62 in the first quarter this season, their lowest point differential in any quarter.

Seattle was even worse in the first quarter on the road this season, outscored 40-20, scoring just one offensive touchdown in eight games.

Then there’s Seattle’s poor history in road playoff games since Pete Carroll became coach in 2010.

Twice, Seattle rallied to win — at Minnesota in the wild-card round last year and at Washington in the wild-card round in 2013.

Twice more Seattle got within a touchdown by the end — at Atlanta in 2013 and at Carolina last season, each in divisional games.

Maybe that’s why Carroll gave the slow-start question a dismissive shrug this week, saying it “would be really good to start fast and finish even faster. I just know it’s how you finish that’s really important.”

Still, behind the scenes Carroll apparently considered the slow-start question important enough heading into the Atlanta game to talk about it with his players.

“He actually addressed that early in the week,” said linebacker K.J. Wright. “He said we’ve got to get off to a fast start, get off to a better start. Because you don’t want to get behind with these guys because it could get ugly. So we’ve got to start fast, and of course finish strong.”

Wright has been with the Seahawks since 2011 and part of every playoff game of the past five years (or the Russell Wilson era) when Seattle has been outscored 38-0 in the first quarter in three road divisional playoff games.

In fact, the entire first half has been bad in road divisional playoff games under Carroll. In three divisional road playoff games since 2010, Seattle has been outscored 72-0 in the first two quarters, including 31-0 last year at Carolina and 20-0 in 2013 at Atlanta.

“I can’t say why we’ve started slow,” Wright said. “But we definitely don’t want that to happen because this offense is very explosive. We don’t want to be behind.”

In fact, Atlanta scored more points this season than any NFL team since the 2013 Denver Broncos, who tallied an all-time record 606 (the Falcons were eighth all-time).

Seattle, of course, beat that Broncos team 43-8 in Super Bowl XLIX, so maybe that’s a good omen.

Maybe this is, too — the only quarter in which Atlanta didn’t lead the NFL in scoring this season was the fourth (109), a quarter in which the Seahawks have often been at their best.

Atlanta, in fact, was outscored a whopping 156-109 in the fourth quarter after having outscored opponents by at least a combined 30 in every other quarter this season. Of course, lots of times Atlanta opponents were way behind and scoring relatively meaningless points.

Intriguingly, what was one of both Seattle’s best starts and finishes this season came in an Oct. 16 game against Atlanta at CenturyLink Field.

In a game of head-spinning mood and momentum swings, Seattle jumped out to a 17-3 lead, fell behind 24-17 after a third quarter that may be remembered most for Richard Sherman’s sideline tirade when miscommunication led to an Atlanta touchdown, then rallied to win 26-24.

Carroll this week noted that Seattle played that game without strong safety Kam Chancellor, defensive end Frank Clark and running back Thomas Rawls and said “we feel much more comfortable now than we did then at the time.”

But while those three will be back, Seattle this time will be without free safety Earl Thomas and receiver Tyler Lockett, meaning only so much can be read into what happened in October.

After losing again the week after the Seattle defeat, Atlanta finished by winning seven of nine, scoring 28 or more eight times and 33 or more in each win.

“Both teams now are a better version of themselves,” said Atlanta coach Dan Quinn, who knows the Seahawks well, having been their defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014 before taking over the Falcons.

What the Seahawks might need to do most Saturday is start well enough to make the fact that it usually finishes well meaningful.