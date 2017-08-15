Coach Pete Carroll said he was happy with the play of the offensive line against the Chargers.

So how did the most-scrutinized and most angst-causing position group on the Seahawks — the offensive line — do in its first game of any kind in 2017?

“Very well,’’ coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday, two days after a 48-17 preseason win over the Chargers in Carson, Calif.

That didn’t appear to be the consensus opinion judging by the endless, well, judging of the offensive line on social media and elsewhere.

Analysts pored over plays on Seattle’s first series — the only time both teams had all of their starters in the game — in which right tackle Germain Ifedi struggled against Chargers’ end Joey Bosa. And they wondered what it said about the line that the Seahawks managed just 79 yards on 28 carries from their tailbacks.

But the only opinion of it all that matters is that of Carroll and the Seattle coaches.

And Carroll insisted he liked much of what he saw.

“The offensive line did very well the first time out,’’ Carroll said. “It’s just a carryover from what it was in the offseason and how they came back to us at camp, and it was a good first game for our guys playing together.”

Some might dismiss that as Carroll’s trademark optimism.

But the evidence from Tuesday’s practice also indicated the team was satisfied enough to keep things largely as they are.

As has been the case throughout camp, George Fant worked with the starters at left tackle with Germain Ifedi at right tackle, Justin Britt at center and Luke Joeckel at left guard.

The only spot where there was change is the one spot where there has basically been a rotation throughout camp and the spot that appears to remain the most wide open — right guard. Tuesday, Mark Glowinski worked consistently with the starters with Oday Aboushi with the backups (Aboushi started against the Chargers).

That, though, might just have been in keeping with the constant rotation seen at that position throughout.

“Those two guys have done a nice job, so we have been really happy with both of those guys,’’ Carroll said.

Still, he also threw as much praise Glowinski’s way as he has all camp.

“I think Mark looks more comfortable on the right than he did on the left, the time that he’s spent in the past on the right side (in college), he looks good there,’’ Carroll said. “He’s better than he was a year ago, he’s more comfortable. He’s coming off the ball and protecting it well already.’’

Carroll also said he liked what he saw out of Fant and Ifedi.

First, what he said of Ifedi: “He was comfortable. He did fine. He played like he’s been practicing, he’s going to continue to gain experience and all, but he did a pretty good job first time out.’’

And of Fant: “He felt very good about his first time back in full-speed action, so this is a really good story. I’m really excited to watch him continue to develop; he does feel different, he feels the power that he’s gained and he knows that he’s more experienced and he knows his confidence is up because of all of that.’’

So if it seemed like last week the Seahawks were leaning toward a line of Fant-Joeckel-Britt-Glowinski/Aboushi and Ifedi, this week seems to be pointing even more strongly in that direction.

As Carroll noted, though, Friday’s opponent is a good one — a Minnesota team that last year was third in the NFL in fewest yards allowed and sixth in fewest points allowed — and also a game that figures to provide a more accurate assessment since each team will likely play its starters longer, possibly into the second quarter.

“This will be a great test,’’ Carroll said. “This is a really good front, I hope we get to play against their guys and our guys get a chance to, and we need that work and those matchups to see where we are.’’

But if Carroll likes where they are as much next week as he seems to this week, then the line may be just about set.