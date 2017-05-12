Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said defensive end Frank Clark did not handle the situation well after sending an offensive tweet to a female reporter who had written about domestic violence.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll addressed the offensive tweet defensive end Frank Clark’s sent to a female Bleacher Report reporter who wrote about domestic violence.
On Friday at rookie mini camp, Carroll said, “Frank did not handle that real well. I think he’s done a nice job to recognize and made a statement of apology. I think he’s definitely learned from that. Sometimes that lesson for other people as well can be valuable, and I’m hoping that Frank will do a good job of communicating that to guys in the locker room. I’m glad that thing is behind us.”
Clark tweeted on Tuesday evening, “People like you don’t have long careers. I have a job for you cleaning my fish tank when that lil job is ova.” He deleted that tweet and issued an apology.
The Seahawks met with Clark on Wednesday and released a statement to express “their extreme disappointment with his judgment.”
Clark was arrested for domestic violence in 2014 but eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
