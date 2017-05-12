Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said defensive end Frank Clark did not handle the situation well after sending an offensive tweet to a female reporter who had written about domestic violence.

Jayson Jenks
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll addressed the offensive tweet defensive end Frank Clark’s sent to a female Bleacher Report reporter who wrote about domestic violence.

On Friday at rookie mini camp, Carroll said, “Frank did not handle that real well. I think he’s done a nice job to recognize and made a statement of apology. I think he’s definitely learned from that. Sometimes that lesson for other people as well can be valuable, and I’m hoping that Frank will do a good job of communicating that to guys in the locker room. I’m glad that thing is behind us.”

Clark tweeted on Tuesday evening, “People like you don’t have long careers. I have a job for you cleaning my fish tank when that lil job is ova.” He deleted that tweet and issued an apology.

 

The Seahawks met with Clark on Wednesday and released a statement to express “their extreme disappointment with his judgment.”

Clark was arrested for domestic violence in 2014 but eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Jayson Jenks covers the Seahawks for the Seattle Times.