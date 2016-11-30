After the offensive line's struggles against Tampa Bay last week, the Seahawks will start veteran Bradley Sowell at right tackle in place of Garry Gilliam.

RENTON — The Seahawks will start Bradley Sowell at right tackle in place of Garry Gilliam while sticking with rookie George Fant at left tackle, coach Pete Carroll said.

The shake up comes after the offensive line struggled against the Bucs last week across the board. Sowell replaced Gilliam after the first drive of that game, and Carroll said on Wednesday that Sowell won the job over Gilliam.

Gilliam was slotted to be the Seahawks’ starting left tackle heading into the offseason, but he battled through injuries and eventually took over the starting spot at right tackle, which he held until Sowell replaced him.

“The opportunity for somebody else to take his spot was there,” Carroll said. “So we’re going to see how Brad looks and how he does.”

The Seahawks are sticking with Fant, the undrafted rookie, at left tackle. Fant struggled against the Bucs’ pass rush, but the Seahawks still like Fant’s athletic ability and potential at left tackle.

“I’m expecting George to really turn it around,” Carroll said. “I think he’ll come right back.”

The Seahawks are also expecting Justin Britt to return at center. Carroll said Britt is on track to play but needs to make it through this week. Britt has been the Seahawks’ most consistent lineman and has played well this season. Without Britt, quarterback Russell Wilson faced constant and almost immediate pressure and was sacked six times.

“Nobody played very well up there for us last weekend,” Carroll said. “We’re all determined to get that turned around.”