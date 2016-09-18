Simply put, 10 penalties for 114 yards cost the Seahawks dearly in a 9-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. And in the eyes of coach Pete Carroll and Seattle players, more than a few were questionable.

Specifically, Carroll wasn’t sure what to make of Seattle’s three offensive pass interference penalties — two on Jermaine Kearse and one on Tyler Lockett — and a late facemask penalty on Cassius Marsh that wiped out a sack and resulted in a field position difference of roughly 30 yards.

“We needed to overcome some stuff that happened and we’ve just got to get better at that,’’ Carroll said.

Kearse’s first pass interference penalty came in the end zone with Seattle at the Rams’ 4-yard-line on its second series of the game and helped result in the Seahawks having to settle for a field goal.

“I was running a route, the safety tried to hit me, I protected myself and they called it on me,’’ Kearse said, adding he was protecting himself by bracing for the hit.

Kearse got called for another one in the fourth quarter wiping out his own 13-yard gain and resulting in a 23-yard field position difference

“I have no idea (what happened),’’ Kearse said. “For me, I didn’t see the play because I’m running the play. I don’t know what he called for. I had asked people if it was a flag, and a lot of them said no. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. They called it so you just have to clean up the game.”

Lockett also got called for one in the second quarter, the same play on which he sprained his knee.

“I don’t know how we had the pass interference penalties today on offense,but we did,’’ Carroll said.

Marsh, meanwhile, sacked Rams’ quarterback Case Keenum for a loss of 13 yards on third-and-13 at the 38 with 2:39 remaining. But he was called for a facemask which then gave the Rams a first down at the Seattle 47.

Seattle then didn’t bet the ball back until 1:53 remained and at its own 12.

“I think it was a good play and the refs made that call and we are all going to have to make our own judgment from there,’’ Marsh said.

Said Carroll: “I thought his hand was just on the helmet. I didn’t think he controlled anything on it. That was hard to tell. That was a huge call. A huge call.I hope that (referee Jerome Boger) had a really good look at it because he had a better look than we did.’’