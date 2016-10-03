After two double-digit wins the last two weeks, an upbeat Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday he thinks the 2016 team has "a chance'' to be the best he has coached in Seattle.

Two weeks ago Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll opened his day-after-game press conference lamenting a lost afternoon in Los Angeles which left the Seahawks not only beaten on the scoreboard but beaten up physically, ultimately concluding “we have some work to do.’’

Monday, in the wake of two double-digit wins since then, Carroll was upbeat enough to declare that the current edition of the Seahawks might be the best of any of the Seattle teams he has coached, including the 2013 squad that won the Super Bowl.

“There’s a chance,’’ Carroll said. “There’s a chance. I think we have a chance to because of the experience and the great leadership that we have. The development and kind of the coming of age of the quarterback. There’s a lot of really good phases of our team we can count on.

“…. I’ve loved this team all along, I could see it coming, and just the way that they have gone about the work, we have a chance to be really good.’’

In Carroll’s eyes, that glowing assessment was further confirmed on Sunday with a 27-17 win against the Jets that wasn’t as close as the score.

Going up against one of the better run defending teams in the NFL, the Seahawks showed they could pass their way to a win just as easily as they have run to victory so often in the past, with Russell Wilson throwing for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

“Offensively we are throwing the ball like we had hoped to, like we had seen last year, and we wanted to come out of that and have the same expertise and confidence in what we are doing and we feel like that,’’ he said. “And in a game when you play a loaded-up front of guys and you need to throw the ball a little bit more, we did, and that allows the balance to take shape when we need it.’’

Making Carroll particularly enthused about the progress of the passing game the last two weeks is the re-emergence of tight end Jimmy Graham, who has caught 12 passes for 213 yards in the last two games, becoming the first Seahawk since Mike Williams in 2010 to have back-to-back 100-yard games.

The defense, meanwhile, held the Jets to 76 yards on 29 plays in the second half when it would have pitched a shutout if not for a much-debated 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown with just over two minutes left.

“We are seeing the consistency in our defense we really can count on,’’ he said.

In fact, the Seahawks rank second in the NFL in total defense at 264.0 yards per game, and third in points allowed at 13.5.

And Sunday, they also finally started to get some turnovers, with a season-high three, all on interceptions in the fourth quarter.

“I’m pretty fired up about our team now,’’ Carroll said.

Even moreso at the thought of what it could be in two weeks as players get healthy during Seattle’s bye —- the Seahawks don’t play again until hosting surprising Atlanta on Oct. 16.

Specifically, Wilson now has two weeks to continue to rehab the sprained knee suffered last week as well as possibly put completely in the rearview mirror a sprained ankle suffered in the opener.

“He came out (of the Jets game) great,’’ Carroll said. “He’s thrilled about the way he got out of that thing. He got hit a couple of times, but nothing on the knees or ankles that bothered him.So he is already deep into the process of this week and we are anticipating that he is going to be in pretty darn good shape two weeks from now.’’

In fact, Carroll said 51 of the 53 players on the team’s current active roster should be ready to practice next week. The only two who figure to be sidelined are running back Thomas Rawls, who will be out another 2-4 weeks with a hairline fracture in his fibula, and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who will be out 2-3 weeks after having a broken bone in his hand “fixed’’ on Monday, Carroll said.

Not only does Carroll expect Wilson to come back pretty close to full health but also players such as receivers Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett, who have been playing through knee sprains.

“There’s a lot of guys coming back to full health and should be strong and add to the competitive thing and we are really excited about that,’’ Carroll said. “Lockett and Doug and Jimmy will benefit from this, the quarterback will benefit from this for sure. (C.J.) Prosise, (Nick) Vannett. That’s a lot of guys right there and they are all going to be way better.’’

And when the Seahawks do return to practice next Monday, they will then start a 12-week run that will more fully prove just how accurate is Carroll’s feeling about this team’s potential place in history .

“We still have a game out there that we wish we would have gotten,’’ Carroll said. “But we are coming around and we are moving forward and we are moving in a good direction.’’