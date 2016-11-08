Percy Harvin's return to Seattle was rather uneventful. The former Seahawk didn't catch a pass Monday night.

The former Seahawks receiver and kick returner didn’t catch a pass Monday night – his first game since ending a brief retirement – but he did catch up with former teammates.

“Nothing but peace and happiness,” Harvin said when asked if he was nervous being back inside CenturyLink Field. “We were out there pregame and pretty much all of the folks came up to me from Russell (Wilson) to player personnel people. It was nothing but love and peace.”

Said Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril: “We talked at the coin flip. We talked a few times when he ran on and off the field. That’s my guy. During warm ups we talked. I have a real good relationship with him. He’s a great dude, and I’m glad to see him back on the football field.”

In 2013, the Seahawks traded multiple draft picks for Harvin and signed him to a six-year deal worth $67 million, with $25.5 million guaranteed.

Despite a tumultuous 1½-tenure that reportedly included locker-room fights with teammates, Harvin didn’t expect any awkward feelings during his first game against his former team.

“We did win a ring together so there was no bad blood at all,” he said referring to the 2014 Super Bowl in which he had an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Buffalo, which elected Harvin the game-day captain, planned to play him just 20 plays Monday. He guessed he played about a dozen or so.

“I felt pretty good,” Harvin said.