An oral history of the Seahawks’ two great catches on Saturday night against the Lions: Paul Richardson’s 2-yard touchdown catch and Doug Baldwin’s “butt catch” in the fourth quarter.

The biggest play of the Seahawks’ 26-6 win Saturday against the Lions was a play Seattle receiver Paul Richardson hates.

“I really dislike one-hand catches,” Richardson said. “In practice, when they do one-hand catches, I always put two hands on the ball.”

But Richardson couldn’t have made the play with two hands. The defensive back covering him in the end zone had interfered with him, and his only option was to haul it in with one hand (The fact that his other hand was around the facemask of the defensive back will likely lead to some debate).

Richardson’s 2-yard touchdown catch with only his left hand in the second quarter cracked open a sluggish game and gave the Seahawks a 7-0 lead. Yet it’s entirely possible that although that play was the game’s most important, it wasn’t the game’s best.

That was the debate in the Seahawks’ locker room, where teammates picked between Richard’s one-handed touchdown catch and receiver Doug Baldwin’s juggling 10-yard catch in the fourth quarter which social media quickly dubbed “the butt catch.” Baldwin’s catch kept the drive alive and led to the game-sealing touchdown.

Both catches led to plenty of talk in the locker room:

Offensive tackle George Fant: “I saw the ball go in the air, and I thought it was incomplete, actually.”

Baldwin: “First and foremost, I was like, ‘Somebody has to throw the flag because it’s pass interference.’”

WR Tanner McEvoy: “From my angle, I really couldn’t tell much. I just saw it never hit the ground, and I saw he only had one hand on it.”

Richardson: “I didn’t know that I had it until I got it honestly.”

Fant: “I saw the replay and said, ‘Holy (expletive), did he just do that?’ Literally caught the ball around a guy. It was pretty nuts.”

Richardson: “I was locked in on the ball. All I know is I saw the ball in the air, I reached for it, I grabbed it and we got six points.”

Tight end Brandon Williams: “I’ve never seen anything like that — except when Jimmy Graham caught one. Or two, I should say. But it was a sick catch.”

Linebacker Bobby Wagner: “One handed? We see it all the time, but we’ve just been waiting for it to be in games. He’s a hell of a player.”

Williams: “Size isn’t everything, man. Sometimes it’s about your heart and your will and clearly you can see it: He’s a monster.”

Linebacker Mike Morgan: “That was freaking amazing. One of the best catches I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Center Justin Britt: “I wasn’t thinking about it at the time, but you look back on it and that was a great momentum shift. I guess no one really had momentum but that gave the momentum to us and we just took off with it.”

McEvoy: “That was a hell of a catch. Probably the best I’ve seen in person. So was Doug’s little catch when he pinned it against his buttocks.”

Cornerback DeShawn Shead: “Someone asked me the question: ‘Which one was better, Paul’s catch or Doug’s?’”

Tight end Luke Willson: “I don’t know which one was better: Paul or Doug’s. Two of the greatest catches I’ve ever seen live. Guys made some big plays in the wideout room.”

Shead: “They were both amazing catches, but if I were to pick one, I’d say, ‘Well, one was a touchdown.”

Fant: “Doug’s was nuts.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson: “That was hard to tell if he caught it or not. That was another catch to keep the drive alive and keep it going on third down and then we got the touchdown catch to seal it.”

Safety Jeron Johnson: “Hey, you’ve got to go with the touchdown to put points on the board. But that catch that Doug made, man, they should be one and two on “SportsCenter” Top 10 tonight. For a couple of days, probably.”

Defensive back Neiko Thorpe: “I’ll tell you like this: Out of the top 10, those two catches are in the top three.”

Williams: “Hmmm. That’s tough. I’m probably going to go with the one-handed. The butt catch was impressive too, very impressive, but anytime you catch the ball with one hand and you’ve got a defender on you too, I mean, that’s just spectacular.”

Wright: “The offense was on, Doug was on, P Rich was on. It was fun to watch those guys.”