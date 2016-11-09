New England coach Bill Belichick says what happened in Super Bowl XLIX won't have any impact on Sunday's rematch with the Seahawks.

That Seattle’s game at New England Sunday night is the first between the two teams since the Patriots’ dramatic win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX is an unavoidable topic this week.

Still, expect the Seahawks to do as much dancing around it for the obvious reason of the heartbreaking loss.

And, well, since New England’s coach is notoriously circumspect Bill Belichick, don’t count on getting a whole lot of juicy reminiscences from the Patriots, either.

“We don’t really care about that play anymore,’’ Belichick said in a conference call with Seattle reporters Wednesday morning when asked about the Malcolm Butler interception that ended the Seahawks’ final drie.

“Whatever happened, happened,’’ he said. “We’ve got to focus on Seattle this week.’’

Belichick did allow that he has watched the frantic ending — Jermaine Kearse’s circus catch that got the Seahawks close and then Butler’s interception — “a lot. They go hand in-hand, the completion and then the interception. So I mean they are two huge plays in a game just a few seconds apart at the most critical time. But again, I don’t think any of that really matters this week.’’

Belichick said the biggest lesson of the sequence is that “that’s what the National Football League is. It’s great players making great players. And some of the biggest plays in games don’t always come from the most high-profile players, especially in the post-season.

“. …. Kearse made a great, great catch. Russell (Wilson) made a great throw. But we defended it well. But it was a great play and then Malcolm made a play for us a few seconds later. So it’s just, again, good teams, good players competing hard.’’

But that was about as far down memory lane as Belichick was willing to go.

Asked a follow-up about New England’s defense on the final play — the jumbo package that compelled the Seahawks to go with a pass — Belichick, uh, handed off the question.

“Yeah, we’ve talked about that play 100 times,’’ Belichick said. “We don’t really care about that anymore.’’