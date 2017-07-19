The case is now closed on whether Seahawks backup QB Trevone Boykin violated probation when he was arrested in March after he paid a fine earlier this month.

While Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin awaits the beginning of legal proceedings next month in Dallas relating to two misdemeanor arrests in March, it was confirmed Wednesday that the issue of whether that incident impacted his probation has been settled without a finding of guilt.

After Boykin was arrested in March for marijuana possession and public intoxication he was arrested again the following month for potentially violating terms of his probation dating to a Dec. 2015 incident in Fort Worth that resulted in him pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Records from Bexar (Texas) County Court show that the case against whether Boykin violated his probation is now closed. Records show Boykin was fined $1,500 and paid another $237 in court costs after having pleaded no contest and with the case disposed with the designation of “deferred adjudication termination unsatisfactory.”

Boykin’s lawyer, Jaime Cavazos, wrote in an e-mail to the Times Wednesday that the “motion to revoke and adjudicate was denied and his probation was terminated with a deferred adjudication dismissal, thus no finding of guilt.”

With that now settled, Boykin still awaits the larger issue of the hearings into the charges following his arrest on March 27 following an incident in which he was a passenger in a car that hit the Sidebar Bar in Dallas, also hitting seven people on a crowded sidewalk. Seven people were taken to the hospital with injuries that included a broken ankle and a dislocated arm, according to police and other reports. Boykin, who played at Texas Christian University in nearby Fort Worth, was arrested at the scene for possession of more than two ounces of marijuana and public intoxication.

An appearance Boykin had scheduled in Dallas County Criminal Court for July 14 has instead been delayed to Tuesday Aug. 22, a court spokesperson said via e-mail Monday.

The Aug. 22 appearance would come in between the Seahawks’ second and third preseason games — Seattle hosts the Vikings on Aug. 18 and the Chiefs on Aug. 25, though Boykin apparently will not have to be present for what is listed as an announcement of charges.

The Seahawks have expressed confidence that Boykin will not be punished in any manner that would affect his availability for the season. The NFL can also impose its own discipline following the legal process if it finds that the incident violates the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

But Seattle also has added competition for Boykin for the backup quarterback job since he was arrested, signing veteran Austin Davis in May after also having brought in Colin Kaepernick for a visit.

Boykin, who won the backup spot in training camp in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent and played in five games while completing 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Davis are the only other two QBs on the roster behind starter Russell Wilson.

Head coach Pete Carroll offered some praise for the play of Davis following the team’s June mini-camp appearing to indicate there could be a good battle for the backup spot.

“Austin did really well,’’ Carroll said of Davis, who has 10 NFL starts in a career dating to 2012 going 3-7 in those games. “Amazingly bright football player. He blew us away with how fast he could pick stuff up. He brings more playtime experience, just in the meeting room that we treasure. He’s been there, he’s played games and all that. Trevone hasn’t had that and can’t have that yet. It’s been a good mix so far. So we brought him in and we’ll make these evaluations as we get back but I think Austin showed very well for himself. He’s got his own style. He’s a different style player than Trevone or Russell, of course, but I kind of like what he brought us.”