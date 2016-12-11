Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang told reporters Avril hit him in the groin area after a play in the first half.

“The ref was standing right there, and he just said he didn’t see it,” Lang said. “So, it is what it is. I mean, you know, it’s football. Two intense teams going at it and sometimes that stuff happens. You’ve got to be bigger than it. It’s hard not to retaliate at a moment like that, but I think you clearly saw some frustration coming out of them.”

When a fan tweeted at Lang “not to take everything so personally and have some class,” Lang responded with this tweet: “Sorry man, I’ll try to keep my composure next time I get punched in the nuts.”

Avril had several little scuffles with Lang and the rest of the Packers offensive line after plays.

“Just fun competition, I guess,” Avril said when asked what happened between him and Lang. “He don’t like me, I don’t like him. It is what it is.”