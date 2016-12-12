Green Bay receiver Randall Cobb said the Seahawks are "cheap'' and "front-runners'' after he took what he thought was a dirty hit from Seattle cornerback Jeremy Lane in Sunday's game.

A day later, some members of the Packers were continuing to accuse the Seahawks of dirty play in Sunday’s 38-10 Green Bay victory.

Receiver Randall Cobb told reporters in Green Bay that he was upset about being shoved by Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane on a kneeldown play to end the first half.

“They’re just cheap,” Cobb said, as quoted by the PackersNews.com. “Bunch of front-runners.”

When asked if it’s understood that players will not hit each other during kneeldowns, Cobb said: “That’s Seattle, for you. That’s what they do. It was all over the field (Sunday).”

After Sunday’s game, Lane indicated he was on good terms with Cobb.

“Every time I see him, it’s great competition,” Lane said. “We always battle it out and dap up after the game.”

Green Bay offensive lineman T.J. Lang told reporters after Sunday’s game that Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril hit him in the groin area after a play late in the first half.

Asked about Lang’s quote on Monday, Avril initially responded: “Who? Who is that?’’

Avril then said “did anybody see whatever he is talking about? Oh, okay. So in my head, it didn’t happen then. I don’t know what he’s talking about. Stirring up the pot. He doesn’t like me, I don’t like him. It is what it is.’’

Lang said after the game he was surprised no penalty was called on Avril.

“The ref was standing right there, and he just said he didn’t see it,” Lang said. “So, it is what it is. I mean, you know, it’s football. Two intense teams going at it and sometimes that stuff happens. You’ve got to be bigger than it. It’s hard not to retaliate at a moment like that, but I think you clearly saw some frustration coming out of them.”

Told about Cobb’s comments, Avril shrugged and said “it’s football.’’