The Seahawks drafted 11 players in the 2017 NFL draft, so here’s a quick guide on all 11:

1, Defensive end Malik McDowell

One thing to know: He was once mock-drafted as a potential top five pick before his final season at Michigan State.

OK, so the most interesting thing about McDowell is actually two things: His talent, which made him a preseason All-America before this last season, and his inconsistent effort, which is the reason why he fell to the second round. Even general manager John Schneider admitted McDowell, who is only 20, would like to have a few games back.

The Seahawks haven’t drafted many players with effort questions before, so this is a bit of a new one, and it gets at one of Carroll’s most dominant traits: His complete conviction in his ability to influence and coax players.

“We really think he’s so young that we can develop the things that aren’t quite right yet,” Carroll said. “We think we can mold him into a really good role player for us and fit him into a number of different spots.”

2, Offensive lineman Ethan Pocic

One thing to know: He was the pick the Seahawks “sweated out.”

That’s what Schneider said after the Seahawks grabbed Pocic in the second round. He also said drafting Pocic was like drafting 2 ½ players because of his versatility; he can play center, guard and offensive tackle.

The reason the Seahawks sweated him out is partly because of that versatility but mostly because this wasn’t a very good draft for offensive linemen, especially not offensive linemen that would be available to the Seahawks at the end of the first round (or, it turned out, early in the second round).

3, Cornerback Shaquill Griffin

One thing to know: He is fiercely loyal to his twin brother.

Born seconds apart, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin have done almost everything together since then. At age 4, Shaquem had his left hand amputated because of a congenital disorder.

Accomplished football players and track athletes, Shaquill fielded interest from several big Division I football schools, which reportedly included Miami, but he turned them all down in favor of schools that accepted both he and Shaquem, a linebacker. They ended up at Central Florida together, and when Shaquem contemplated transferring because he wasn’t playing much, Shaquill said he would have transferred, too.

“My journey was doing everything I could to make sure he was OK,” Shaquill told the Orlando Sentinel. “Right now, I just want to make sure everybody is set [in] my family. I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure they’re OK.”

4, Safety Delano Hill

One thing to know: He has a good Jim Harbaugh story.

Admit it: You’re nostalgic for Harbaugh. He made the 49ers rivalry fun. Anyway, in that spirit, he’s a funny story Hill shared from his time playing under Harbaugh at Michigan.

“I can tell you the funniest thing he’s done,” Hill said. “One day we were at practice, a receiver run the route wrong and he got mad so he tried to demonstrate, and it was an out and up, so he tried to run it out, then he tried to run up and he pulled his hamstring. You could see on his face he was hurt but he tried to play it off, but he was really hurt. That was probably the funniest thing because I was laughing so hard.”

5, Defensive tackle Nazair Jones

One thing to know: He started his own foundation, MADE Men Mentoring, at the end of his college career.

Jones explained that he himself experienced the influence and power of having a mentor in his life, and he wanted to give a similar experience to others.

“Basically what I do, I pair collegiate athletes with underprivileged youth in North Carolina,” Jones said. “Basically we mentor them and just try to get those guys on the right path.”

6, Wide receiver Amara Darboh

One thing to know: He has an amazing backstory.

His parents were killed during a civil war in Sierra Leone, and he moved in with relatives, bounced around and eventually moved to the United States. He lived in Des Moines, Iowa, and started to play football. He received offers from some of the most prominent schools in the country and chose to go to Michigan and became a U.S. citizen.

“I moved when I was seven so I remember – fortunately for me – I remember the good parts right before we left,” Darbho said. “I remember playing soccer with my older brothers. I remember the food. I remember family members. I remember going to the market with my brothers and sisters and stuff like that.”

He added, “I feel very blessed. I feel like I’ve gone through some difficult times in my life. I think God has also blessed me and I’ve had some great people that have helped me throughout my life. It’s all part of God’s plan. I’m going to keep following the path that he set out for me.”

7, Safety Tedric Thompson

One thing to know: He’s going to start playing at free safety.

That’s interesting because it’s been a long time since the Seahawks drafted a free safety behind Earl Thomas. Thompson is a “ball hawk,” meaning he’s always around the football.

8, Safety Mike Tyson

One thing to know: His name is actually a family name.

A Tyson family reunion could potentially be a confusing place, especially at dinner call time. There’s Mike Tyson, the one the Seahawks drafted, and his dad, also Mike Tyson, and his dad’s dad, Mike Tyson, and then his own 3-year-old son, yep, Mike Tyson.

And, yes, he gets asked about his name and any possible connection to the boxer Mike Tyson (There’s none).

“I probably get that question at least once a day,” he said. “If I meet anybody new, that is one of the first questions they ask me. Am I related to Mike Tyson? Can I fight like Mike Tyson? Who is the real Mike Tyson? When they ask me who is the real Mike Tyson, I tell them that both are real. It’s just that he boxes, and I play football.”

9, Offensive lineman Justin Senior

One thing to know: He’s Canadian!

That gives them three Canadians on the team, which has to make them the official team of Canada. “We couldn’t go through a draft without taking a Canadian guy,” Schneider said. Senior grew up in Montreal, although he went to high school in Virginia (One of the most confusing parts of the draft was John Schneider talking about how Senior was better as a junior at Mississippi State).

For the record, he did play a little hockey.

“I never played hockey as a team, but I’ve played hockey on ice on skates, hockey in the middle of the road,” Senior said. “It’s hard to avoid playing hockey, growing up in Canada.”

10, Wide receiver David Moore

One thing to know: Even Moore didn’t think he was going to get drafted. “No, not at all,” he said.

Moore played college football at East Central Oklahoma, a Division II college. One of the best moments of the draft interviews was when Moore was asked to name any big schools he played against in college. His answer: Oklahoma Baptist University, Henderson State and Texas A&M-Commerce.

So what intrigued the Seahawks about Moore? He’s 6-foot-1, 219 pounds — Schneider called him a “strapped up guy.” And he ran a really fast 40 time at his pro day.

“We think David’s a stud,” Carroll said.

11, Running back Chris Carson

One thing to know: He never fumbled in two seasons at Oklahoma State.

Carroll talks all the time about how important taking care of the ball is, and in 212 carries at Oklahoma State, Carson never fumbled.