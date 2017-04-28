The Seahawks used four of their first five picks in the 2017 NFL draft on defense.

Once the long wait ended for the Seahawks in the NFL draft things turned frenetic.

After making one more trade to move down and acquire another pick, the Seahawks finally headed to the podium Friday afternoon to take defensive lineman Malik McDowell of Michigan State with the 35th overall selection.

That started what became a dizzying day of six selections in the second and third rounds, which matched the most for any team in the second and third rounds of the NFL draft in the common draft era (or, since 1967).

McDowell’s selection also began what turned into the most defense-heavy draft — in the first three rounds, anyway — since Pete Carroll took over as coach and John Schneider as general manager in 2010.

Seattle took two defensive linemen — McDowell and North Carolina’s Nazair Jones — one cornerback, Central Florida’s Shaquill Griffin, and one safety, Delano Hill of Michigan.

All were taken by pick No. 102, the first time the Seahawks used more than three of their first five picks in any draft since 2010 on defense.

Was it a statement about a defense that while still among the best in the NFL is beginning to age?

The Seahawks resisted that theme, saying it spoke mostly to what were the strengths of the draft.

“We just followed our board,’’ Schneider said.

Still, each of the defensive picks comes at positions where the Seahawks have obvious needs for immediate depth as well as players who may be able to eventually succeed some of the big-name players on the roster whose Seattle careers may be nearer the end than the beginning.

“Upping our depth and making it challenging and competitive,’’ Carroll said.

Seattle also took offensive lineman Ethan Pocic of LSU in the second round and receiver Amara Dabroh of Michigan in the third.

Pocic played mostly center at LSU but the Seahawks said they like his versatility and that he could also play guard or tackle, as well.

That Seattle used just one pick on what many feel is the team’s biggest need – the offensive line — might have caught some by surprise.

But Carroll and Schneider noted that the team made heavy free agent investments on the line in tackle Luke Joeckel and guard Oday Aboushi and reiterated that they like the young corps that played last year, with Carroll saying it’s a group they hope to let grow together.

Pocic, though, was a priority due to his versatility.

“The one guy frankly we were sweating out,’’ Schneider said. “Drafting two-and-a-half positions with one guy.’’

The Seahawks so wanted Pocic that they decided to go against some of their usual pre-draft tactics and declined to have him work out with offensive line coach Tom Cable or visit Seattle ahead of time.

“We just wanted to be very, very careful how much interest we showed,’’ Schneider said, indicating Seattle didn’t want other teams to catch wind of the Seahawks’ interest.

McDowell, though, was the opposite.

The 6-6, 299-pounder was compared by the Seahawks to perennial Pro Bowler Calais Campbell, now with the Jaguars but long a standout with Arizona.

But he also comes with a reputation for inconsistency and with some wondering about the immediate adjustment he will make to the NFL after spending just three years at Michigan State.

The Seahawks met extensively with McDowell at the NFL Combine and also brought him to Seattle in an attempt to get as comfortable as possible with him.

Carroll said he left with no doubts that the Seahawks will be able to bring the best out of McDowell.

“We invested a lot to figure that out and that’s why we were so committed to him,’’ Carroll said.

McDowell said not to worry, calling himself “a dominant player” and when asked about the questions of his inconsistency that “I’m motivated.”

The Seahawks hope McDowell can provide the kind of interior pass rush the team has lacked on a consistent basis in recent seasons – tackles Jarran Reed, Athyba Rubin and Tony McDaniel combined for just 2.5 sacks last season.

Seattle had to wait to Friday to take McDowell after trading down twice during Thursday’s first round to acquire three additional picks.

That had Seattle entering Friday set to pick at 34.

The Seahawks then made another trade with Jacksonville to move down to 35 and acquire another pick in the sixth round (187) giving the team 11 picks overall — five coming when the draft resumes and concludes on Saturday.

“We picked up four other picks and still got the guy we wanted,’’ Carroll said of McDowell.

To take McDowell, though, the Seahawks passed on a trio of defensive backs from the University of Washington whom many fans might have hoped — if not expected — Seattle might pursue.

One, cornerback Kevin King, went to Green Bay before Seattle could pick while safety Budda Baker and cornerback Sidney Jones were then picked after Seattle selected McDowell but before the Seahawks could pick again.

“It just didn’t work out right as it sometimes happens,’’ Carroll said of going after any of the UW defensive backs. “But they are really good. They are going to make their impact around the league.’’

Two of Seattle’s picks come from Michigan, coached by longtime Seattle and Carroll coaching rival Jim Harbaugh.

“Coach Harbaugh does a great job,” Carroll said with a smiling reference to their shared history before turning serious and noting the well-run program Harbaugh runs at Michigan and that its pro-style offense and defense “makes it a good scheme fit” for players coming to the Seahawks.

Three of Seattle’s newest players also arrive with particularly compelling personal stories.

Griffin’s brother, Shaquem, also plays at Central Florida despite having an arm amputated when he was four after suffering amniotic band syndrome.

Jones was left unable to walk for about two months at the age of 16 after being diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome, telling Seattle media after his selection that “I had to relearn how to walk.’’

And Darboh emigrated from Sierra Leone when he was 7 after his parents were murdered in a civil war in that country, eventually being adopted when he was 17 and becoming a U.S. citizen last fall.

“It felt like the final step,’’ he said of finally becoming an American.

For Darboh and the other five, their stories took another turn Friday, one the Seahawks hope become long-running ones in Seattle.