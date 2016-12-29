Statistics make it clear that the Seattle defense hasn't been the same this season when playing without one of Kam Chancellor or Earl Thomas.

Any analysis of what has been a season with surprising ups and downs for the Seahawks has to take into account the impact of injuries.

While coaches like to espouse “Next Man Up,’’ there’s a reason some players are paid one heck of a lot more than others.

Injuries, of course, happen to everybody and Seattle hasn’t necessarily been hit all that hard in terms of pure volume — the Seahawks have lost only two starters for the season due to injury (free safety Earl Thomas and receiver Tyler Lockett).

But Seattle has played more often this season on defense without a few of its real core guys than it has in past years.

In fact, in only the first four games of the year has Seattle fielded a starting lineup that included all 11 of the projected starters heading into the season.

Seattle has played every game since without at least one of Thomas, defensive lineman Michael Bennett and strong safety Kam Chancellor, each at this point in their careers perennial All-Pro players.

A look at the numbers reveal that the absences of Thomas and Chancellor — each among the top-three paid players at their position — have been felt the most.

The Seahawks have played eight complete games this season without one of Thomas or Chancellor.

In those eight, opposing quarterbacks have completed 183 of 290 passes (63.1 percent) for 2,148 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. That’s an average of 268.5 yards per game, and 7.4 yards per attempt.

Opponents also scored an average of 21.215 points in those eight games, in which Seattle has gone 3-4-1.

In the seven games that Thomas and Chancellor each started (which includes the Carolina and Philadelphia games in which Thomas was hurt) opposing quarterbacks completed 131 of 225 passes (58.2 percent) for 1,521 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. Teams averaged 217.2 passing yards per game and 6.76 yards per attempt in those games.

The Seahawks allowed an average of 14.5 points in those seven games, going 6-1, the only loss the 9-3 defeat at Los Angeles.

So yep, the defense is basically allowing an extra touchdown and 50 passing yards more per game in the games without one of Chancellor or Thomas than in the games in which both started.

True, Seattle played some decent quarterbacks in the games that Chancellor and/or Thomas missed, namely Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, Aaron Rodgers and Carson Palmer twice.

But among the games that both Thomas and Chancellor played was the win at New England, to this point the best game of the year for the Seahawks, as well as the first half of the annihilation of Carolina and the games against the Jets and Eagles, when Seattle combined for five of the team’s 11 interceptions this season.

Whether it’s just playing some good quarterbacks or a troublesome trend — or maybe some of both — the Seahawks will have to hope they can reverse it as they enter the playoffs, which they’ll have to navigate without Thomas.