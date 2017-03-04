Recapping the day for local players at the NFL Combine Saturday.
Saturday was the first day at the NFL Combine when a significant number of players from the state of Washington took part in on-field drills.
Here’s a recap of some of the highlights.
- The obvious highlight was UW receiver John Ross breaking the 40-yard dash record with a time of 4.22. Ross, though, then sat out with cramps in his calves, though not before also finishing tied for third in the broad jump at 11 feet, one inch. This story recaps all of Ross’ day.
- WSU receiver Gabe Marks turned in a 4.56 40, about what he had expected, while also judged to have acquitted himself well in the receiving drills.
- Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp recorded a 4.62 40, but showed his quickness with a 4.08 in the 20-yard shuttle to rank fifth.
- Eastern Washington’s Kendrick Bourne recorded a 4.68 40, and didn’t finish in the top 15 in any category.
- UW tight end Darrell Daniels had a solid day with a 4.55 40 that ranked fourth among tight ends and
- Washington defensive lineman Elijah Qualls tied for second among defensive linemen in the bench press with 33 reps of 225 pounds.
- UW linebacker JoJo Mathis was third in the bench press at his position with 24 but said later he had done 30 but that six of his lifts were disallowed. Mathis said he didn’t know and that he was “highly disappointed. I’ve never done that few reps. That’s going to be bothering me now.’’ Mathis missed the last seven games of UW’s season after suffering a foot injury that required surgery and said that while he was cleared to fully participate three weeks ago he is not doing on-field drills at the Combine. He said he also likely will not take part in UW’s Pro Day March 11 and instead is likely to hold his own Pro Day closer to the draft April 27-29.
- Michael Rector, a receiver from Stanford who attended Bellarmine Prep, tied for fifth among receivers in the 40 at 4.42.
