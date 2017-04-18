The NFL will unveil the 2017 regular season schedules for all 32 teams Thursday.
The NFL has announced that it will unveil the 2017 regular season schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday at 5 p.m. Pacific time.
The schedules will be released during a two-hour show on the NFL Network. But if it’s like previous seasons, all of the schedules will become available right at 5 p.m.
The opponents for all teams are already set — on Thursday will come dates, times and TV designations.
Seattle’s home games in 2017 are: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons.
Seattle’s road games in 2017 are: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers.
