The Seahawks heard what they expected to hear from the NFL about a few disputed calls — and non-calls — in Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

That doesn’t mean they necessarily enjoyed what they heard.

“I mean, it just sucks, you know what I mean,’’ said cornerback DeShawn Shead, who was told this week that a penalty for defensive holding on a third down in the third quarter should not have been called. The Saints, down 17-13 at the time, used the first down given them via the penalty to drive for a field goal that cut the lead to 17-16. “It sucks because it doesn’t matter now. We knew it was a bad call then, we felt it was a bad call then, and after we turned it in they come back and told us it was a bad call.’’

On the play, Shead locked up with receiver Mike Thomas as he broke off the line of scrimmage.

If there’s anything good about hearing that the call was missed, Shead said, “it gives me a little bit of confidence in my technique knowing that I did the right thing. But at the end of the day it doesn’t help. They still called the call and that game is over. ‘’

The Seahawks also got told that two New Orleans completions on pick plays should have been called as penalties for offensive pass interference. On each, New Orleans receiver Willie Snead took out Seattle cornerback Jeremy Lane to clear the way for completions to Brandin Cooks. One resulted in a New Orleans touchdown and the other a third-down conversion on the Saints’ final drive that resulted in a field goal and a 25-20 lead.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll wouldn’t confirm the specific penalties that the NFL told him were mistaken, but said “pretty much the calls that you thought were obvious were pretty obvious. Sometimes that happens that way. There were some other things that append in that game that we learned from, as well. I wanted to gain some information on some of those things that is going on with the receivers and the (defensive backs). We learned some stuff there. So it was a good exchange.’’

Carroll said he also heard back from the NFL on a dispute in the fourth quarter over whether the clock should have stopped when New Orleans running back Tim Hightower appeared to go out of bounds.

Carroll, though, said he didn’t want to say what he was told, saying “they commented on it. I’m not giving you their stuff. Keeping it in house so they keep telling me stuff.”

As for a penalty the Seahawks received when safety Earl Thomas hugged official Alex Kemp? Carroll said he was told that “somehow it crossed over into contact with the officials. It was a pretty interesting moment. We’re not going to do that again.”