The Seahawks will reportedly open the 2017 regular season at Green Bay, according to ESPN.

While the official release of the NFL schedules will take place Thursday at 5 p.m., the dates and times of some games are already starting to leak.

That includes a report from ESPN that the Seahawks will open the 2017 season at Green Bay on Sept. 10.

It will be the third straight year the Seahawks have played at Green Bay, with the Packers winning each of the past two meetings — 38-10 in 2016 and 27-17 in 2015. It will be the fourth straight year the two teams have played in the regular season.

Seattle is playing at Green Bay again due to the league’s schedule rotation in which the NFC West division champ plays at the NFC North this season. Among other many other storylines for that game is that it will mark the debut of one of Seattle’s top off-season free agent signees — running back Eddie Lacy — who played the last four years for the Packers.

It is also being reported by Matt Barrows that the Seahawks will open the 2017 regular season at home against the 49ers on Sept. 17.

Rumored dates of three other Seahawks’ games have also been revealed:

— A report from Mike Francesa of the entire Giants’ schedule also has Seattle playing at New York on Oct. 22.

— A report from an Atlanta Falcons’ web site has Atlanta visiting Seattle for a Monday night game on Nov. 20.

— And Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that the Eagles will play at Seattle on Dec. 3.

Seattle’s full list of home games in 2017 is: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons.

Seattle’s road games in 2017 are: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers.

This post will be updated throughout the day as more dates are revealed.

Here’s an updated look at Seattle’s schedule:

Sept. 10 — at Green Bay.

Sept. 17 — vs. San Francisco

Sept. 24 —

Oct. 1 —

Oct. 8 —

Oct. 15 —

Oct. 22 — at New York Giants

Oct. 29 —

Nov. 5 —

Nov. 12 —

Nov. 20 — vs. Atlanta (Monday Night Football)

Nov. 26 —

Dec. 3 — vs. Philadelphia

Dec. 10 —

Dec. 17 —

Dec. 24 —

Dec. 31 —