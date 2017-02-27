NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock says the Seahawks would be looking at the offensive line first as they prepare for the Combine this week and draft in April.

You know it’s just about time for the NFL Combine when NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock holds his annual teleconference to discus the event.

And when he spoke to reporters Monday in advance of the Combine — which starts Wednesday in Indianapolis — Mayock said the Seahawks should be looking first at offensive linemen.

That puts Mayock in a really long line of observers who think the Seahawks have to put a priority on getting better up front as they head into the 2017 off-season.

But then, it wouldn’t have made much sense if he’d said anything else.

Here’s what Mayock said when asked about the Seahawks:

“Well, I think you start with offensive line. They’ve spent a lot of years trusting Tom Cable to work wonders with defensive players converted and basketball players and all the rest. But I think priority number one has got to be to help Russell Wilson take less hits. It’s not a good tackle class; however, who knows if (Ryan) Ramczyk (of Wisconsin) or Garett Bolles (of Utah) was sitting there later in the first round (the Seahawks pick 26th). I think there are some really good interior offensive linemen that could be available. One of the guys that I think would be a great fit for Seattle is Forrest Lamp from Western Kentucky. He’s a left tackle. He had the best single offensive line game I’ve seen against Alabama in five years. He played left tackle there. I think he’s going to be a guard in the NFL, like a Zack Martin-type guard, that’s how good I think he is. Cam Robinson is another guy, but I think he’s probably gone by then.

“So I think first and foremost they’ve got to concentrate on drafts and a couple of offensive linemen and try and help Russell Wilson. After that, if you’re looking at 26, I think the corner class would be really interesting. Who was it? (DeShawn) Shead I think got hurt at the end of the year, and they need some depth behind those two starters. You start to get down to 26 in the draft. I think you’re looking at Darrion Wilson — excuse me, Gareon Conley (of Ohio State), Quincy Wilson (of Florida), Adoree’ Jackson (of USC) would be really intriguing at some point, first or second round.

“I think they’re going to pay some attention to the defensive tackles, too, just to try to bolster that interior pass rush, (Florida’s) Caleb Brantley, Malik McDowell (of Michigan State), Larry Ogunjobi (of UNC-Charlotte).”

Obviously none of that is a surprise as those are all positions of need for Seattle, especially OL and cornerback, which are generally considered two of the main areas the Seahawks may need to address in the draft (depending, of course, on what has happened in free agency, which always makes assessing what a team will do in the draft tricky this time of year).

The good news? Mayock thinks two of those positions are pretty stacked in the draft this year.

The bad? The one he thinks isn’t may be the one where Seattle needs help the most — offensive tackle.

Mayock was particularly effusive about the cornerback group.

“As far as a corner situation is concerned, this is a great corner class,” he said. “If you don’t get one in the first round, you can come back in the second or third round and really help yourself. But if you’re looking at 18, I think Sidney Jones (of Washington) and Marshon Lattimore (of Alabama) are gone by then. If Sidney Jones is sitting there, I’d jump all over him. He reminds me a lot of Marcus Peters, but then I think you’re starting to look at Marlon Humphrey from Alabama. How fast does Teez Tabor run from Florida, Quincy Wilson from Florida. Adoree’ Jackson, I think, is more of a second-round guy, but his talent is through the roof.”

Of the line class, Mayock said simply: “I think it’s one of the best defensive drafts I’ve seen.”

But when it comes to offensive tackles, Mayock said teams may go wanting.

“It’s one of the few groups that isn’t really strong this year,” he said. ” I’ve got Ramczyk and Bolles one and two. After those two kids — and when I say that, I’ve got Cam Robinson (of Alabama) as a guard. He could also play tackle, obviously. But I think there is a drop-off after Ramczyk and Bolles. In a typical year, 10 tackles go in the first three rounds, and I can’t find ten guys that I would give grades to their rounds one through three.”