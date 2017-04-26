The Seahawks are unlikely to pursue a kicker in the draft, having signed free agents Blair Walsh and John Lunsford to compete to replace Stephen Hauschka, and with punter Jon Ryan back in the fold for another season.

Kickers are usually an afterthought when it comes to the NFL draft.

Seattle has drafted just 10 — four placekickers and six punters — in its history, and none of either since 2008, when the Seahawks actually took one of each (kicker Brandon Coutu and punter Ryan Plackemeier).

There’s no reason to think this year will be any different with the Seahawks having signed free agents Blair Walsh and John Lunsford to compete to replace Stephen Hauschka, and with punter Jon Ryan back in the fold for another season.

Seattle also has two snappers on its roster — Tyler Ott and Nolan Frese — who each saw action for the Seahawks last season.

Here’s a review of the specialists picture entering the draft.

KICKERS

Blair Walsh, John Lunsford.

PUNTER

Jon Ryan.

SNAPPERS

Nolan Frese, Tyler Ott.

Key offseason losses: Kicker Stephen Hauschka signed a four-year, $12 million contract with Buffalo.

OVERVIEW: Hauschka leaves Seattle as one of the best kickers in team history and the all-time leader in field goals made, among other notable achievements.

But after a rocky end to the 2016 season, the Seahawks let him leave via free agency, hoping to get equal or better production while saving some money in the process — Walsh signed a one-year deal for $1.1 million. If Walsh struggles, then Lunsford — a rookie a year ago who was on the rosters of both the 49ers and Bucs but has yet to play in a game — could win the job.

Seattle could add a rookie as well, though it’s hard to fathom the Seahawks would ever have three kickers on the roster at once.

Ryan seems set for another year as the punter and Ott and Frese will apparently battle it out for the long snapper job.

DRAFT NEED (on scale of 1-10): 0.

Mid-to-late-round picks on kickers can sometimes be justified. And it’s worth remembering of Seattle’s best kickers in history were drafted – John Kasay in the fourth round 1991 and Josh Brown in the seventh in 2003. But Seattle doesn’t seem to have any need to draft a kicker this season.

POTENTIAL DRAFT FITS

As noted, don’t expect the Seahawks to draft a kicker. But they’ll likely keep their eye on the undrafted free agent ranks.

Here are three to watch

K Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State: One of the best kickers in Pac-12 history, Gonzalez hit 7-9 field goals 50 yards or longer during his career and also impressed at the Combine with the length of his kickoffs. If any kicker gets drafted, it’ll likely be Gonzalez.

K Jake Elliott, Memphis: Generally considered the other kicker most likely to get drafted, he made all 202 PATs he attempted in college.

P/PK Austin Rehkow, Idaho: A graduate of Central Valley High in Spokane, Rehkow handled both punting and kicking at Idaho. But he is regarded as more likely to be a punter in the NFL. Impressed with his speed getting off punts at the Combine.