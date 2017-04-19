With the NFL draft approaching, it’s time to review the Seahawks’ position groups with an eye on what the team might do once it’s on the clock. Running back appears well stocked already, but fullback is a little more uncertain.

If depth was an issue for the Seahawks at running back in 2016, the team has already taken some significant steps this offseason to fix that problem.

The signing of free agent Eddie Lacy as well as the hoped-for return-to-health of Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise gives Seattle what appears a far more stable running back situation heading into 2017 than in 2016, which was the first year for the Seahawks without Marshawn Lynch.

That might mean Seattle won’t think much about taking a running back in the NFL draft April 27-29. In fact, a look at the overall roster shows how deep the Seahawks appear to be.

Fullback, though, remains a little more uncertain with Malcolm Johnson the only listed fullback on the roster.

Tailback

PLAYERS CURRENTLY ON ROSTER

Starters: Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise.

Backups: Alex Collins, Troymaine Pope, J.D. McKissic.

Key offseason losses: None.

Others on roster: Tre Madden, Terrence Magee, Kelvin Taylor, George Farmer.

OVERVIEW: A year ago at this time, the Seahawks had just two running backs on the roster who had carried the ball in a game for them the year before — Rawls and Christine Michael.

Now, Seattle has seven — all but Lacy, Taylor and Madden of those listed above, the latter each on the practice squad last season.

Lacy and Rawls figure to battle for the early-down tailback role with Prosise ticketed for a third-down back role, if not more, depending on how his health holds out.

Collins had some good moments late in the season and Seattle is still high on the potential of Pope, a preseason star last season who returned to the team late in the year before being injured. McKissic also flashed late in the season.

DRAFT NEED (on scale of 1-10): 2. Given the investment in Lacy, the optimism that Rawls will return to his 2015 form and the hope that Prosise will better survive a second season in the NFL, tailback would appear far down the list of Seattle’s needs in the draft. Still, this is regarded as a good draft for running backs and if the Seahawks acquire a few more picks and the board falls a certain way, you never know.

Fullback

PLAYERS CURRENTLY ON ROSTER

Starter: Malcolm Johnson.

Others on roster: None.

Key offseason losses: Marcel Reece, who finished last season as the team’s fullback, is a free agent and remains unsigned. Will Tukuafu, who ended the season in Injured Reserve, is also unsigned.

OVERIEW: The play of Reece in the wild-card playoff win over Detroit reinforced the value of the position to the Seahawks.

Johnson was signed to the practice squad at midseason after being released by Cleveland, with whom he played 19 games in 2015 and 2016. But at a listed 6-1, 231 pounds, he doesn’t project as quite the same bruising force Seattle has often had the last few years.

The team could still bring back Reece, who was signed in December, but that might not happen until after the draft or closer to training camp.

FIVE POTENTIAL DRAFT FITS

Since running back doesn’t project as a position where it would be expected the Seahawks would spend much draft capital, here’s a look at five tailbacks and fullbacks that might make sense either as late-round picks or free agents.

• FB Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech: It doesn’t seem likely Seattle would take a fullback since few ever get drafted. But Seattle did pull a late-round surprise in 2014 with Kiero Small. And if anyone drafts a fullback it is likely to be Rogers, generally considered the best available. Also considered a standout special teams player.

• RB Joe Williams, Utah: Williams gained renown last year for retiring at midseason then returning to finish with 1,093 yards and 6.7 per carry. Excelled in a zone scheme and played for running backs coach Dennis Erickson, a longtime mentor of Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable. Likely to be a free agent.

• FB Darrin Laufasa, UTEP: The 6-1, 250-pound Bothell High grad was a four-year starter at fullback for the Miners, regarded as an exceptional lead blocker. He’ll be a free agent but could be an intriguing camp invitee for the Seahawks.

• RB Corey Clement, Wisconsin: Just over 5-10 and 220 pounds, Clement is regarded as one of the better short-yardage runners available in the draft, a trait that could prove intriguing to the Seahawks, scoring 38 touchdowns for the Badgers. Regarded as a mid-to-late round pick.

• RB Justin Davis, USC: Can never discount Seattle’s possible interest in USC players. Davis battled ankle injuries in his career but proved an able receiver and kickoff returner as well as averaging 5.3 yards per carry on 461 career carries.