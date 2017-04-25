At this point, it’s hard to envision Richard Sherman with the Seahawks beyond the end of his current contract and Kam Chancellor is entering the final year of his deal. All of which means it’ll be no surprise if the Seahawks use the draft to begin prepping for life after the LOB.

Even though it’s increasingly unlikely the Seahawks will trade Richard Sherman, if it was ever really likely at all, a bittersweet reality has emerged from the fact there have even been talks — we are nearer to the end of the Legion of Boom era than the beginning.

Assuming Sherman remains in the fold — and general manager John Schneider’s comments Monday that “right now we have kind of moved past it” indicated again that he will likely remain with the team — then no breakup will happen this season, with Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor solidly entrenched as the team’s safeties.

But at this point, it’s hard to envision Sherman with the Seahawks beyond the end of his current contract (2018) if he makes it that far, and Chancellor is entering the final year of his contract in 2017. The Seahawks have talked about an extension, but nothing appears set yet.

All of which means it’ll be no surprise if the Seahawks use the upcoming draft to begin truly preparing for the next generation of the LOB.

There’s also the immediate need of simply adding to the cornerback depth with DeShawn Shead recovering from a knee injury suffered in the divisional playoff loss at Atlanta that could sideline him until midseason.

The good news is that this is generally considered one of the best drafts in recent memory for cornerbacks and safeties, and taking two or even three — particularly if the Seahawks acquire more picks — total defensive backs might make sense.

Here’s a review of the secondary picture entering the draft.

PLAYERS CURRENTLY ON ROSTER

Starters (Seattle Times projection): Cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Jeremy Lane; free safety Earl Thomas, strong safety Kam Chancellor.

Backups: CBs DeShawn Shead (not likely to be ready for start of 2017 season due to knee injury), Perrish Cox, DeAndre Elliott, Demetrius McCray, Neiko Thorpe; FS Pierre Desir; safety Bradley McDougald.

Key offseason losses: Steven Terrell and Kelcie McCray, the backup safeties last season, are free agents and remain unsigned.

OVERVIEW: Seattle enters the draft with the highest-paid secondary in the NFL with a total salary-cap value of more than $44 million in 2017.

With Shead out, the thought is Lane will become the starting right cornerback in the base sets and could move inside in the nickel, with Thorpe a leading contender to then enter as a third cornerback. Seattle also signed veteran CBs McCray and Cox in the offseason, and Elliott remains in the fold.

But Lane is another whose future beyond this season is far from certain, and he’s also coming off an inconsistent season with the team certain to want to make sure he is pushed for his job.

Seattle also enters the draft a little shy on safety depth with just four listed at that position on the current roster. McDougald, though, is just about a lock to make it as a veteran who can back up at both spots, and the team appears high on the chances of Desir to make the transition there from cornerback.

DRAFT NEED (on scale of 1-10): 9.5. Given all the uncertainty in the secondary, it’s almost impossible to see the Seahawks not taking at least one cornerback, if not two, and maybe a safety as well.

FIVE POTENTIAL DRAFT FITS

• CB Kevin King, Washington: King is probably the consensus pick of mock drafters to go to the Seahawks. He has the size Seattle likes (6-3, 200), arm length (32 inches) and blew everyone away with his performance at the combine. It almost seems too logical to happen. King will be an interesting one to watch, though. Of late, there’s been some draft buzz that he could slide back into the second round with so many other quality cornerbacks available.

• CB Sidney Jones, Washington: Regarded as a sure first-rounder following the season, an Achilles tendon injury suffered at UW’s Pro Day in March leaves him as one of the biggest question marks in the draft. Jones says he’ll be ready to play at some point this season, but any team taking him is mostly drafting for 2018 and beyond. That could dovetail well with Seattle’s long-term needs if he falls to the second or third rounds. One question aside from health, though, is that Jones has an arm length of just 31½ inches, below the 32 inches of every cornerback Seattle has drafted since 2010.

• S Budda Baker, Washington: OK, so we’re not suggesting the Seahawks will just load up on former UW defensive backs. But all three make sense for Seattle to at least consider. Baker’s size (5-95/8, 195 pounds at the combine) leads to questions about his best position, with some thought he might have to be largely a nickel back in the NFL. But considering teams are in the nickel about 70 percent of the time, that’s an increasingly valuable role.

• CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama: May be the player most often mocked to Seattle aside from King. Has the size (6-0¼, 197 pounds) and arm length (32¼ inches) to fit the Seahawks’ prototype. Also regarded as better playing man coverage.

• S Obi Melifonwu, UConn: There has been increasing buzz connecting the Seahawks to Melifonwu as the draft has approached, due in part to the fact Seattle has met with him in just about every possible venue, including a recent official pre-draft visit at the VMAC. Size (6-37/8, 224 pounds) paints him as a Chancellor-esque strong safety.