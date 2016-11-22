Seattle's home game against Carolina on Dec. 4 was not flexed on Tuesday, which marked the deadline for games of that day to be moved, and will remain as a 5:30 p.m. start on NBC.

Tuesday marked the deadline for the NFL to change any of the times for games on Sunday, Dec. 4 — and specifically, if it wanted to flex the Seattle-Carolina game out of the NBC prime time slot, which some speculated could happen with the Panthers falling to a 4-6 record.

However, the NFL made no moves on Tuesday so the Seattle-Carolina game will remain where it is.

Seattle has only two other games that could be flex — a Dec. 11 contest at Green Bay that currently is set for a 1:25 p.m. Seattle time start on Fox, and a Jan. 1 game at San Francisco that is also set for a 1:25 p.m. game on Fox (the Los Angeles game on Thursday, Dec. 14, and the Arizona game on Saturday, Dec. 24, cannot be flexed).

At the moment, though, given the struggles of the Packers and 49ers those games would seem unlikely to be moved.

If Seattle’s schedule stays as is then the Seahawks will end the season with five prime time games.