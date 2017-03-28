The NFL on Tuesday approved a ban on players leaping over the line of scrimmage in an attempt to block field goals and point after touchdowns.

Two prominent Seahawks may not like it, but the NFL on Tuesday approved a new rule banning players from leaping over the line of scrimmage to try to block field goals and point after touchdown attempts.

The approval came at the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix.

While Seattle wasn’t the only team to have players leap over the line in an attempt to make a block, the Seahawks certainly had two of the more notabble instances of it in recent seasons — middle linebacker Bobby Wagner blocking a field goal by Arizona in an eventual 6-6 overtime tie last season, and Kam Chancellor making three leaping attempts to try to block a field goal against Carolina in the divisional playoffs following the 2014 seasons.

When the rule was first proposed last week, each took to Twitter to protest.

“They are trying to turn our league more and more into the #NoFunLeague,” Chancellor Tweeted.

Tweeted Wagner: “they shouldn’t (ban it). It’s fun jumping, I think the fans like it too.”

But the NFL apparently disagreed, largely citing player safety.

In fact, the original recommendation for the ban came from the NFL Players Association, which recommended it to the Competition Committee at the NFL Combine earlier this month.

According to the Washington Post, NFLPA president Eric Winston — who was briefly in camp with the Seahawks in 2014 — said the union was proposing the ban for the good of the health of the players.

“The jumping over on the field goal, I think, is just leading to a really dangerous play for everybody,” Winston said. “If you jump over the center, the jumper is in a really bad spot. He can land on his head. I think the guys that are getting jumped over are going to end up getting hurt, with those guys landing on them. So I’ll be very interested to see what they’ll do there. I think something probably needs to be done.”

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, Seattle’s player rep, is on the NFLPA’s Executive Committee.

The Philadelphia Eagles were listed as the team officially proposing the ban.

NFL research showed that three of the 41 blocked kicks in 2016 were by a defender who hurdled the line, as Wagner did at Arizona.