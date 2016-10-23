Each team missed short field goals in the final minutes, including Seattle’s Stephen Hauschka’s off-target attempt from 28 yards with seven seconds remaining.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Maybe a tie was what this game deserved.

In maybe the oddest game in Seahawks history — and the first tie — Arizona and Seattle played 75 minutes to determine nothing.

Each team missed short field goals in the final minutes, including Seattle’s Stephen Hauschka’s off-target attempt from 28 yards with seven seconds remaining.

That left Seattle and Arizona fit to be tied, 6-6.

That at least marked something of a victory for Seattle in keeping the Seahawks somewhat comfortably ahead in the NFC West at 4-1-1. Arizona is now 3-3-1.

On a play that snapped at the two-minute warning of overtime, Russell Wilson hit Jermaine Kearse for 31 yards to the Arizona 43 and then three plays later Wilson hit Doug Baldwin who took it to the 9.

But then came Hauschka’s kick that was wide left and neither team had anything to feel good about.

Seattle had a chance late only because Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro’s 24-yard field-goal attempt with 3:19 left in overtime to win it hit the left upright and bounced off, reviving memories of a 27-yard miss by Minnesota’s Blair Walsh that allowed the Seahawks to win a wild-card playoff game last January.

Through three quarters, the Seahawks had just three first downs and 83 yards, with Arizona holding the ball for 30 minutes, 52 seconds to Seattle’s 14:08.

Seattle was in the game solely due to a gutty effort by the defense, which held Arizona to only three points on four Cardinals’ drives inside the Seattle 28 in the first three quarters, and special teams.

A blocked punt set up Seattle’s only points in regulation and a blocked field goal and superb coverage on punt teams kept the Seahawks in it.

Arizona took a 6-3 lead on a 45-yard field goal by Catanzaro with 11:23 remaining in overtime. Arizona had moved 43 yards in nine plays to get into position.

On Seattle’s next drive, Christine Michael gained 10 yards on the first play.

Wilson then hit Jimmy Graham three times to take it to the Arizona 24.

But the drive stalled there leaving Hauschka to tie it on a 36-yard field goal with 6:42 to play.