Nate Boyer, a former member of the Green Beret Special Forces who was in training camp with the Seahawks in 2015 as a long snapper, will raise the 12 Flag before Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills at CenturyLink Field.

Monday is the Seahawks’ annual “Salute to Service” game and Boyer raising the flag is among many activities on tap honoring the military.

The team also announced that Special Forces Staff Sergeant Jonathan A. McLaughlin will lead the team out of the tunnel carrying a U.S. flag. According to a press release from the team, on Aug. 23, 2016, while on a foot patrol in Helman Province, Afghanistan, Staff Sgt. McLaughlin was severely injured by an improvised explosive device. The explosion took the life of another U.S. service member and as many as six Afghan soldiers were wounded. Staff Sergeant McLaughlin represents the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) and plans to return to duty once he recovers from his injuries.

Also, Retired Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson will sing the anthem. Wilson has sung at more than 80 professional sports games over the past 16 years. He is currently a Praise Team Leader at Christian Embassy Church in Black Jack, Missouri.

Additionally, immediately following the anthem, representatives from Washington Army National Guard will conduct a fly-over with a two Black Hawk helicopters. The team, in conjunction with USAA, will host more than 200 local service members on the field during the national anthem. Many Seahawks suite owners will host more than 100 service members to watch the game.