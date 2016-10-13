What's going on here? Good question. Here's a look at what you can expect from our weekly Seahawks Fan Fix newsletter.

MUSIC TIME WITH MARSHAWN LYNCH

You remember Marshawn Lynch. Running back, bone crusher, maybe a Hall of Famer. Most likely, you miss him. His teammates miss him, too. Just not his music.

“It’s the only thing I don’t miss about Marshawn,” punter Jon Ryan said. “I’m not going to miss it at all,” linebacker K.J. Wright said.

Lynch’s musical tastes have one ally in the locker room, though: linebacker Bobby Wagner. A few weeks ago, Wagner was wistfully talking about Lynch, who rode off (on a camel) into the sunset after last season and left behind things his teammates would miss. “Uh, the music he plays in the locker room when you guys come in,” Wagner said. “That’s going to be the thing I miss most.”

Wait, the music? For the media? “Yeah,” Wagner said. “Just for you guys.”

Lynch famously didn’t speak to the media, but he did serenade us. Just about every time we walked into the locker room, Lynch would fire up his speakers and thunder music that was always loud and almost always … provocative. It’s common in locker rooms to hear popular music like Drake and Rick Ross. But Lynch’s music — sometimes Lil Boosie, Bay Area artists or songs even Shazam couldn’t find — took it to a different (raunchier) level.

I would print some of the lyrics here, but only if I wanted to lose my job.

“I think all of the stuff he listens to would offend most people,” defensive end Cliff Avril said. “It was a little too violent for me,” Wright said.

A theory emerged among his teammates: When the khaki-and-plaid media mob entered the locker room, Lynch would take notice and blast his dirtiest songs, thus creating a nice audio backdrop when reporters listened to their interview recordings later that day. (Full disclosure: I am, in fact, wearing khakis and plaid).

“As soon as he saw you,” Wagner said, “that’s when he turned it on.”

“Can’t use the (audio) clip then,” offensive lineman Garry Gilliam said. “He’s a smart guy. I wouldn’t put it past him.”

Lynch wasn’t the only player in the locker room to play music, but his was the loudest and the most, uh, noticeable. We played one of the songs for ESPN’s John Clayton, and the Professor loved it. Most of us thought it was funny.

It is unclear if anyone on the Seahawks will take over for Lynch. Or even if anyone can. “Nobody can play music as dirty,” linebacker Mike Morgan said. “But as loud? They’ve got him.”

Maybe. But Wagner is hoping that someday Lynch will walk through that locker-room door and pick up where he left off. “Maybe he’ll make a guest appearance for you guys and turn the music up loud.”

