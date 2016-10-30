Sports Monday’s poll: Which Seahawks unit was most disappointing Sunday? Originally published October 30, 2016 at 3:44 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff Seahawks Fan Fix Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySeahawks’ Michael Bennett to have surgery Monday; Tony McDaniel leaves Saints game with ankle injury
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.