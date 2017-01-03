As of Tuesday, the average list price ($413) for a ticket to Saturday’s playoff game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field was only about 16 percent higher than the average for Seahawks regular-season home games.

There appears to be some “playoff fatigue” setting in for Seahawks fans where ticket-buying habits are concerned.

New York based TicketIQ — which gauges prices on 90 percent of resale websites nationwide, including the NFL Ticket Exchange — says the average asking price for the Detroit game is $413, compared with a $355 average during the regular season.

In contrast, the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots have asking prices of $694 and $516, respectively, for their upcoming playoff games in the divisional round. That’s a 62.5 percent hike for the Cowboys and nearly 28 percent for the Patriots over regular-season asking prices for their home games.

“That really comes down to that the Cowboys haven’t been to as many playoff games over the last five years as the Seahawks have,’’ TicketIQ president Jesse Lawrence said Tuesday. “And there might be a little bit of playoff fatigue in effect in Seattle despite the fact that it is the 12th Man.’’

Seahawks tickets have been among the league’s most expensive for years. But the average asking price of $355 this season dropped from $366 for last season.

That was still enough for third highest in the NFL — as was the case last season — trailing only the Cowboys at $427 and the Patriots at $404.

Asking prices are not as strong at gauging true ticket demand as actual sale prices. But TicketIQ software only tracks across-the-board asking prices, as sale prices are more proprietary and nearly impossible to accurately track from multiple sources.

Still, asking prices can be a broad indicator of overall demand.

On Tuesday, as first reported on ESPN, some Seahawks playoff tickets listed for sale by the team on Ticketmaster appeared to have declined by 30 percent in their asking prices.

Ticket fatigue has been common for teams throughout the sports world, even those that don’t win many championships. Atlanta Braves fans became known for it in the late-1990s when a record string of division titles yielded only one World Series and led to plenty of empty seats for early round playoff matchups.

As was the case with those Braves fans, Lawrence feels there might be some “been there, done that” gripping Seahawks supporters in this early round.

“It’s natural,’’ he said, “and if they progress, then I’d expect that the premium will continue to climb.’’