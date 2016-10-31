Seattle's performance Sunday didn't garner a lot of enthusiasm from the graders at Pro Football Focus.
Here are some thoughts and grades from the analytic site Pro Football Focus about the Seahawks from their 25-20 loss to the Saints Sunday.
- Despite facing a normally porous New Orleans Saints secondary, QB Russell Wilson struggled in the Superdome as he posted his lowest grade of the year, a 45.2 overall grade. Wilson had trouble against a standard rush as he recorded his only interception and a 71.0 QB rating when there was no pressure, 30.7 points lower than the NFL average.
- Even though rookie C.J. Prosise had only played in two games previously, the former Notre Dame running back split time with Christine Michael as the Seahawks primary back. On 23 of 54 offensive snaps, Prosise posted a team high 83.8 pass grade. Prosise caught all four of his targets for 80 yards, 40 of which came after the catch.
- After being one the Seahawks’ main receiving threats the last couple weeks, TE Jimmy Graham was contained by his old team. Graham only received 4 targets and posted a pedestrian 61.5 overall grade. The former Miami Hurricane was only targeted on 13 percent of his snaps compared to his 24 percent target rate for the rest of the season.
- While the Seahawks have been known as a run first team, the offense only ran 14 runs plays on Sunday. Both RBs Christine Michael and C.J. Prosise had success on the ground. Michael ran for 34 of his 40 yards after contact and Prosise had 18 of 23 yards after contact.
- Though the offensive line did not allow a sack and played better than last week, they still struggled to protect Russell Wilson as they allowed 9 pressures. Center Justin Britt is the strongest link on the offensive line, posting the highest grade among offensive lineman with a 84.1. Britt also has the 6th highest pass blocking grade among centers in the NFL with a 83.0.
- Without Michael Bennett, the Seattle Seahawks front seven had issues generating pressure against the New Orleans Saints. The Seattle defense normally pressures the opposing quarterback 34 percent of the time. Conversely, the Seahawks only pressured Drew Brees 17 percent of the time on Sunday.
- The Seattle Seahawks secondary struggled mightily against Drew Brees. Every defensive back except of Jeremy Lane, missed at least one tackle in coverage, including safety Earl Thomas who missed another two tackles. Thomas now leads all defensive backs in missed tackles with nine.
- Drew Brees exposed the Seahawks’ two outside cornerbacks, Richard Sherman and Deshawn Shead. Sherman allowed 4 of 5 passes thrown his way to be completed for a 45.8 overall grade. Shead was just a bad, allowing 6 of 7 passes to be completed for 53 yards and a 44.7 overall grade.
- Filling in for Michael Bennett, Cassius Marsh and Frank Clark only mustered 47.5 and 43.8 overall grades, respectively. The two combined for one pressure on 51 pass rushes.
- The New Orleans Saints did not challenge the Seahawks secondary on deep passes often, as Drew Brees only attempted 6 passes longer than 10 yards. However, Brees did have much success targeting linebackers K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner on short passes. The two combined to allow 8 of 11 passes thrown their way to be completed for 60 yards, one of which was dropped.
