Veteran linebacker Mike Morgan was happy to be back on the field Monday after having been unsigned since becoming a free agent last March.

Mike Morgan returned to Seahawks’ training camp Monday with a new jersey number and a renewed appreciation for being able to wear it.

A linebacker and core special teams player for most of the last six years with the Seahawks, Morgan wasn’t sure what his football future held when he became an unrestricted free agent in March and then went unsigned through the spring and into the summer.

But Monday, he was back on the field, re-signed by Seattle with the team waiving free agent signee Arthur Brown with a chance to again be the team’s strongside linebacker after earning a starting role last season for the first time in his career.

“Just being out for so long just puts it into perspective when you get another chance,’’ Morgan said.

Morgan had visits with Jacksonville, Buffalo and New Orleans during free agency but went unsigned.

He said he continued to keep in touch with the Seahawks and that the team approached him again over the weekend.

“We’ve been talking for a while and then something happened yesterday and got another call and it kind of worked out,’’ Morgan said.

Morgan’s return only adds more intrigue to the strongside linebacker battle.

Morgan, 29, was the starter at strongside linebacker last season when healthy — he missed seven games at mid-season due to sports hernia surgery.

But the Seahawks have also brought in veteran Michael Wilhoite, who played six seasons with the 49ers, and Terence Garvin. Recently-signed free agent Marcus Smith is also expected to get a look at strongside linebacker.

Each can also play other roles and Morgan said he knows that will be a key for him to make the roster.

While he is again playing strongside linebacker, Morgan also said “I’m doing a little bit more to add to my versatility.’’

And Morgan, who said he’s 100 percent after the surgery of last fall, said he’s planning to continue to stick around.

“Being out for so long and finally being able to come back definitely puts a chip on your shoulder,’’ he said. “I feel like I’ve always had something to prove when I’ve been here the guys that they have been bringing in. But I continue to do my thing.’’

Monday, Morgan was doing that thing wearing No. 51 with his former 57 having been given to Wilhoite.

Asked if there was a chance he’d get it back, Morgan smiled.

“It’s in the works,” he said.