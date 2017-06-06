Michael Bennett wants the Seahawks to pay Kam Chancellor. But so far, things have been quiet on that front.

Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor was named as the No. 34 player on the NFL Network’s list of the top 100 players for 2017 Monday night.

It’s a nice little nod to what Chancellor means to the Seahawks even if it seemed odd he was five spots ahead of middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who checked in at No. 39 and by any objective measure probably had the best all-around season of any Seattle defender last season in setting a team record and leading the NFL with 167 tackles (Chancellor also missed four games while Wagner played essentially every meaningful snap).

But more interesting than the lists — which hopefully everybody takes for what they are, just a way for the NFL Network and everyone else who does them to pass time during the off-season — was the reaction of Chancellor’s teammate, Michael Bennett.

Shortly after the ranking was revealed Bennett Tweeted a picture of Chancellor and the words “Best in the business pay pay him now Seahawks”

Even Bennett asking the Seahawks twice to pay Chancellor, though, won’t change whatever it is they plan to do.

And what the Seahawks plan to do with Chancellor remains unknown.

This is the time of year when extension talk often heats up as the Seahawks usually like to get through free agency and then the draft before handing out new deals to existing players.

Chancellor is one of several big-name players entering the final year of their contracts with Seattle along with Jimmy Graham and Justin Britt (a few other notables entering contract years include Luke Willson, Paul Richardson and Cassius Marsh as well as all the free agents Seattle signed to one-year contracts in the off-season such as Eddie Lacy, Luke Joeckel and Bradley McDougald. Which means it’s shaping up to be a particularly eventful and possibly franchise-altering off-season a year from now).

None of those decisions, though, will create the kind of emotion and interest among fans as Chancellor, who has helped define the Legion of Boom and the team’s overall rise under Pete Carroll as well as anyone.

In a sign of how fast life comes at you, Chancellor and Earl Thomas are now tied for the second-longest tenure on the team behind punter Jon Ryan.

The Seahawks simply won’t be able to let Chancellor go, right?

The decision might not be as easy as you might think. And not because of any lingering ill feeling from Chancellor’s 2015 holdout — all indications are that is considered ancient and dead history by the team.

Instead, it’ll simply come down to the same kind of football/salary cap decisions as anything else — will it be worth it to re-up Chancellor at a significant level as he turns 30 years old (his birthday is April 3, 1988)?

As the NFL Network ranking show, Chancellor is still one of the best in the NFL — the Seahawks unquestionably missed his presence last season, allowing 24 or more points in three of the four games he missed with Chancellor then turning in maybe the most memorable play of Seattle’s season with the last-play coverage on Rob Gronkonwski in his first game back from injury to clinch a 31-24 win at eventual Super Bowl champion New England.

But as noted, Chancellor would also be 30 by the time any extension would kick in (a new contract would begin with the 2018 season) and entering what would be his ninth season.

Chancellor has also missed nine games due to injury the past two seasons and is coming off having had surgery to clean up bone spurs in both ankles that has him currently limited during OTAs (Organized Team Activities).

The team might well want to wait to get into the season to see if the current Chancellor is as effective as the old one has been — the Seahawks also have a little of a history of signing extensions in December, as they did last year with Bennett and in 2014 with Cliff Avril and K.J. Wright.

Another issue is the strong safety market, which as I wrote in March changed a little with the deal Reshad Jones, who is a month older than Chancellor, got to stay with the Dolphins — a five-year contract for a total of $60 million with $35 guaranteed. Eric Berry, born in Dec., 1988, also got a new deal in the off-season making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL at $13 million a year, almost double the $7 million Chancellor averaged on the contract he signed with the Seahawks in 2013, when he became the first of the team’s defensive stars drafted in the Carroll/John Schneider era to get an extension.

There have been no rumblings of any talks so far, which isn’t necessarily unexpected given that the team has had other priorities in assembling the roster for the 2017 season (Carroll/Schneider have said only what you’d expect when asked about Chancellor and an extension, that they’d love to be able to keep him, etc.). And it’s worth remembering things tend to be quiet from Chancellor’s side — not even the team knew of his plans to hold out until about 48 hours before it happened.

But the longer there is quiet will also lead to increased wondering about where this may be headed.