Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett leaves the game with a right knee injury. The team termed his return questionable.
Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett left Sunday’s Seahawks-Falcons game with a right knee injury. The team later termed his return as questionable.
Bennett was injured during Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu that tied the score at 17 with about six minutes to go in the third quarter. He walked off under his own power, but later went into the locker room.
Bennett had three tackles in the first half, including one for loss.
It's all tied up in Seattle!@M_Ryan02 & @Mo_12_Sanu connect for an @atlantafalcons TD! #RiseUp #ATLvsSEA https://t.co/ZbrzdJMvEE— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2016
Update at 4:10 p.m.:
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.