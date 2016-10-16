Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett leaves the game with a right knee injury. The team termed his return questionable.

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett left Sunday’s Seahawks-Falcons game with a right knee injury. The team later termed his return as questionable.

Bennett was injured during Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu that tied the score at 17 with about six minutes to go in the third quarter. He walked off under his own power, but later went into the locker room.

Bennett had three tackles in the first half, including one for loss.

