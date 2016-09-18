For the second straight game, the Seahawks linked arms for the national anthem, with former Green Beret Nate Boyer joining them on Sunday.

The Seahawks once again linked arms for the national anthem on Sunday, the second straight game the players, coaches and staff did so.

Taking part in the first NFL game in Los Angeles since 1994, the Seahawks stood together as CeeLo Green performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Former Green Beret Nate Boyer, who was with the Seahawks in training camp in 2015, stood next to Jeremy Lane.

Michael Bennett had said Thursday the team planned to continue their show of unity, even for road games.